Poland's Duda says hopes to agree with Turkey to unblock NATO plans

  • Reuters
  • Warsaw
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 17:22 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 17:15 IST
File photo

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday he had spoken to Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan about NATO military plans that Ankara is blocking for the Baltics and Poland, saying that he hoped for a solution.

Turkey says it will not approve the NATO defense plan for the Baltics and Poland until the alliance offers Ankara more political support for its fight against the Kurdish YPG militia in northern Syria.

Speaking at an event before the NATO summit, Duda also said it was up to French President Emmanuel Macron to make "concrete proposals" to reform NATO after Macron described the alliance as "experiencing brain death".

