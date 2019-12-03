Left Menu
Mexican Senate should be consulted on trade deal tweaks-president

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday the country's Senate should be consulted before an addendum to a new North American trade deal is formalized.

Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference his government would not accept a proposal put forward by the United States to have inspectors check on Mexico's implementation of its labor laws, saying he was committed to strengthening workers' rights.

