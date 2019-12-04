Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court leans toward BP unit in Montana Superfund case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 00:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 00:41 IST
U.S. Supreme Court leans toward BP unit in Montana Superfund case

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared inclined to shield a unit of British oil major BP Plc from claims seeking a more extensive cleanup of a Superfund hazardous waste site in Montana than what federal environmental officials had ordered.

The nine justices heard arguments in an appeal by Atlantic Richfield Co of a Montana state court ruling allowing a group of private landowners within the sprawling site of its former Anaconda copper smelter in western Montana to bring their claims for restoration damages to trial. Liberal and conservative justices alike signaled their concern that landowners could interfere with land remediation efforts ordered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Atlantic Richfield said the lower court's decision could lead to the filing of thousands more lawsuits against companies nationwide, and further complicate federally mandated improvements to contaminated land. Atlantic Richfield, backed by President Donald Trump's administration and industry lobby groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers, has spent $450 million on soil and ground water restoration at the site ordered by the EPA.

The Superfund program, started in 1980, is intended to identify contaminated sites and ensure that those responsible for the pollution pay for the hazardous waste cleanup. It has been criticized over the years for slow efforts. The case hinges on the scope of the Superfund law, called the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act.

The Anaconda smelter, near the small community of Opportunity, Montana, operated between 1884 and 1980 and provided much of the world's copper supply. The area is filled with creeks and streams that cross forests and farmland. It was designated as a Superfund site in 1983 to reduce arsenic contamination in residential yards, pastures and ground water.

Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts said that there could be "significant adverse impacts" from landowners taking actions that the EPA would oppose, noting the agency's concerns about ground water in the Montana case. Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer said channeling efforts through the EPA would avoid "10,000 juries or 50 states" imposing conflicting duties.

Much of the argument focused on whether each landowner was considered a "potentially responsible party" who must seek the EPA's approval under the law before undertaking restoration of their own contaminated land. The case began in 2008 when the landowners sued in state court to restore their properties to pre-smelter conditions.

Atlantic Richfield said such state law claims were barred by the EPA's actions under the Superfund law. The company also said the litigation was prohibited by the U.S. Constitution's so-called supremacy clause, which holds that federal law generally trumps state law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

In China, coal creeps back in as slowing economy overshadows climate change ambitions

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Democrats accuse Trump of abusing power, obstructing impeachment probe

Democrats on Tuesday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of abusing power to win re-election in 2020, saying in a report that will form the basis of any formal impeachment charges that he solicited foreign interference, undermined national ...

Tamil Nadu: Flood warning issued to five districts as water-level rises in Vaigai dam

Madurai district collector on Tuesday issued a flood warning to five Southern districts on downstream Vaigai dam as the water-level reached 66 feet, following heavy rainfall in the region. The water level in the dam touched almost 66 feet a...

U.S. terror tag for Mexico cartels would hurt joint cooperation -minister

If the United States designates Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups, it would hamper cooperation between the two countries, Mexicos Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.Ebrard was speaking in the Mexican Senate a few days af...

U.S. sends first Salvadoran back to Guatemala under asylum deal

Guatemala received the first Salvadoran citizen from the United States under a new migration agreement that designates the Central American nation a so-called safe third country for asylum seekers, Guatemalan authorities said on Tuesday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019