Left Menu
Development News Edition

No material to indicate Chidambaram threatened witness, says SC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 17:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 17:09 IST
No material to indicate Chidambaram threatened witness, says SC

The Supreme Court Wednesday said there was no material to indicate that Congress leader P Chidambaram or anyone on his behalf had "restrained or threatened" a witness who refused to be confronted with him during probe in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the ED. The apex court, which granted bail to the 74-year-old former finance minister in the case, dealt with the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) submissions that he wields influence over witnesses and there was likelihood of tampering of evidence.

"With regard to the witness having written that he is not prepared to be confronted as he is from the same state, the appellant (Chidambaram) cannot be held responsible for the same when there is no material to indicate that the appellant or anyone on his behalf had restrained or threatened the concerned witness who refused to be confronted with the appellant in custody," a bench headed by Justice R Banumathi said. The bench, which also comprised justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, set aside the November 15 verdict of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the case.

The top court noted submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who had appeared for the ED and said that although there was not much grievance with regard to the high court's conclusion that Chidambaram is not a 'flight risk', the finding on likelihood of tampering and influencing witness has not been considered in its "correct perspective". "The finding in that regard has not been assailed and in such event, the appellant in our opinion cannot be taken by surprise. Even otherwise as rightly observed by the single judge (of high court) the evidence and material stated to have been collected is already available with the investigating agency," the bench said in its 37-page verdict.

Mehta had also told the apex court that further materials were still to be collected in the case, letter rogatory has been issued and thus possibility of tampering cannot be ruled out. The bench noted ED's submissions that having held a "very high position" and also due to his status, Chidambaram is likely to influence witnesses.

"In the present situation the appellant is not in political power nor is he holding any post in the Government of the day so as to be in a position to interfere. In that view such allegation cannot be accepted on its face value," the bench said. It said that availability of Chidambaram for further investigation, interrogation and facing trial is not jeopardized and he is already held to be not a 'flight risk' and there is no possibility of tampering the evidence or influencing or intimidating the witnesses.

The bench said that he would not tamper with the evidence or attempt to intimidate or influence the witnesses in the case. During arguments in the top court, the ED had claimed that Chidambaram continued to wield "substantial influence" on crucial witnesses in the case even while in custody.

The Congress leader had countered the submissions saying the agency cannot "destroy" his career and reputation by making baseless allegations. Chidambaram has been in custody since August 21 when he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in INX Media corruption case.

On October 16, the ED arrested him in the separate money-laundering case. Six days later, on October 22, the apex court had granted him bail in the case lodged by the CBI.

CBI had registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, ED had lodged a money laundering case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

ManipalCigna Health Insurance Launches Value-For-Money 'Super Top Up' Plan

It is a value for money plan that offers a wide range of Sum Insured ranging between Rs. 1 lac to Rs. 30 lacs at an affordable premium amount Covers both Allopathic and AYUSH in-patient treatments up to Sum Insured Offers protection ag...

Navy mulling forward operating base at Tuticorin: Rear Admiral

The Navy is thinking of setting up a forward operating base at Tuticorin for strengthening operations in the region, Rear Admiral K J Kumar said. The Navy has also issued orders for 51 ships which is expected to be commissioned in the next...

Philippines' Duterte orders prosecution of utilities over "onerous" contracts

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday ordered the filing of criminal charges against the Philippines two biggest water utilities and demanded new deals to replace contracts onerous and disadvantageous for ratepayers, his spokesman said. Th...

Brazil president denies currency manipulation in wake of Trump tariffs

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that the country is not artificially weakening the local currency against the U.S. dollar, in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trumps intention to impose tariffs on Brazilian and Argentine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019