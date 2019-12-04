HC transfers election affidavit case against M K Alagiri to

The Madras High Courtbench here on Wednesday transferred to its principal seat in Chennai a plea of former union minister M K Alagiri seeking to quash a case related to his 2009 election affidavit pending in a lower court. Justice Jagdeesh Chandra ordered the transfer of the case to the principal seat as it related to an election dispute.

The case had been registered against Alagiri for allegedly not declaring his immovable assets in his affidavit filed when he contested the 2009 Lok Sabha elections from the Madurai constituency. Alagiri, son of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, contended that the case had been filed with ulteriorpolitical motive and hence should be quashed.

He also prayed the court to dispense with his personal appearance in the trial court as an interim measure. Alagiri was expelled from DMK in 2014..

