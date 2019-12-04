Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Colombian unions, student groups to hold third national strike

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 18:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 18:13 IST
UPDATE 1-Colombian unions, student groups to hold third national strike

Colombian unions and student groups will hold a third national strike on Wednesday amid fraught talks between protest leaders and the government over President Ivan Duque's social and economic policies. The strike will be the latest demonstration in two weeks of protests, which have drawn hundreds of thousands of marchers and put pressure on Duque's proposed tax reform, which lowers duties on businesses.

The protests prompted him to announce a "great national dialogue" on social issues, but government efforts to stop new demonstrations have not met with success, as the union-led National Strike Committee has stuck firmly to demands for one-on-one talks and refused to call off protests. The demonstrations, while largely peaceful, resulted in damage to dozens of public transport stations and curfews in the cities of Cali and Bogota.

Protesters have wide-ranging demands - including that the government to do more to stop the murder of human rights activists, offer more support for former leftist rebels who demobilized under a peace deal and dissolve the ESMAD riot police, whom marchers have accused of excessive force. Five people have died in connection with the demonstrations, which started on Nov. 21 and have occurred in tandem with protests in other Latin American countries.

The Central Union of Workers (CUT), the country's largest union, said it would negotiate this week with the government even as protests continue. "I invite all Colombians to mobilize massively to show the government that there is another opinion in the country, that the other Colombia has the right to be listened to," CUT President Diogenes Orjuela told Reuters by phone early on Wednesday, adding marches must be peaceful.

Meetings between Duque's representatives and the committee are expected to start again on Thursday. The committee has made 13 demands, including that the government reject a rise in the pension age and a cut in the minimum wage for young people, both policies Duque denies supporting.

The government has repeatedly said the committee's demands for one-on-one dialogue exclude other sectors and that it cannot meet certain demands, including that it refrain from deploying the ESMAD. Protesters in Bogota, the capital, are set to march from seven locations across the city on Wednesday before converging on the central Bolivar Plaza, in front of congress and a block from the presidential palace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Putin accuses Bulgaria of holding up TurkStream pipeline

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Bulgaria on Wednesday of deliberately delaying the implementation of Russias TurkStream natural gas pipeline on its territory and said that Moscow could find ways to bypass Bulgaria if needed.Putin w...

FACTBOX-Meet the law professors testifying at the Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee announced on Monday it will call four witnesses, all of them law professors, during the first day of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.Hearings in the Democrat-controlled House start Wedn...

First national ranking pickleball tourney in Pune on Dec 7-8

Around 250 players from 10 states would participate in the first national ranking pickleball tournament beginning here on December 7, it was announced on Wednesday. The All India Pickleball Association AIPA, the apex body of the paddle spo...

Vet gang rape & murder: Man held for posting abusive comments

A 28-year-old man was on Wednesday arrested for posting abusive comments against a prominent woman dignitary on social media following the gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last month, police said. A complaint was file...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019