Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locations identified to install CCTV cameras to stop illegal sand mining along Yamuna: DPCC to NGT

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 18:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 18:20 IST
Locations identified to install CCTV cameras to stop illegal sand mining along Yamuna: DPCC to NGT

Locations have been identified to install CCTV cameras to stop illegal sand mining along the Yamuna here, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) told the National Green Tribunal on Wednesday. The committee told the green panel that nine of these locations are in the North East district, five in South East district, three in Central district and six in the North district of the national capital.

"Requests have been sent by the DM (North East) to the principal chief engineer (projects) of the PWD for installation of CCTV cameras to prevent sand mining at the various locations on the bank of Yamuna," DPCC said. It also told the tribunal that the district magistrate of Yamuna Nagar in Haryana has informed that as per a report from the executive engineer of the Water Services Division in Jagadhri and the mining officer of Yamuna Nagar there is no 'bund' (blockade) or pipeline up to a distance of 17 km from the Tajewala barrage.

The tribunal was also informed that no illegal sand mining is taking place up to a distance of 17 km from the barrage. The NGT had earlier formed a committee on a plea filed by a Delhi Jal Board official alleging sand mining along the Yamuna.

The tribunal had earlier said that order of the NGT is binding as a decree of court and non-compliance will draw punitive action including prosecution, in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010. It was hearing a plea filed by Delhi Jal Board Chief Officer Anil Kumar Singh alleging that 17 km downstream from the Tajewala barrage a blockade is being built.

He had claimed that the blockade was on the main river course, downstream of the confluence of the rivers Somb and Yamuna. This will obstruct the flow of the rivers and is being done to undertake illegal sand mining, the plea had said.

The green panel had earlier said pollution in the Yamuna is of serious concern as the river was highly contaminated with industrial effluent and sewage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Putin accuses Bulgaria of holding up TurkStream pipeline

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Bulgaria on Wednesday of deliberately delaying the implementation of Russias TurkStream natural gas pipeline on its territory and said that Moscow could find ways to bypass Bulgaria if needed.Putin w...

FACTBOX-Meet the law professors testifying at the Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee announced on Monday it will call four witnesses, all of them law professors, during the first day of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.Hearings in the Democrat-controlled House start Wedn...

First national ranking pickleball tourney in Pune on Dec 7-8

Around 250 players from 10 states would participate in the first national ranking pickleball tournament beginning here on December 7, it was announced on Wednesday. The All India Pickleball Association AIPA, the apex body of the paddle spo...

Vet gang rape & murder: Man held for posting abusive comments

A 28-year-old man was on Wednesday arrested for posting abusive comments against a prominent woman dignitary on social media following the gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last month, police said. A complaint was file...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019