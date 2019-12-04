Locations identified to install CCTV cameras to stop illegal sand mining along Yamuna: DPCC to NGT

Locations have been identified to install CCTV cameras to stop illegal sand mining along the Yamuna here, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) told the National Green Tribunal on Wednesday. The committee told the green panel that nine of these locations are in the North East district, five in South East district, three in Central district and six in the North district of the national capital.

"Requests have been sent by the DM (North East) to the principal chief engineer (projects) of the PWD for installation of CCTV cameras to prevent sand mining at the various locations on the bank of Yamuna," DPCC said. It also told the tribunal that the district magistrate of Yamuna Nagar in Haryana has informed that as per a report from the executive engineer of the Water Services Division in Jagadhri and the mining officer of Yamuna Nagar there is no 'bund' (blockade) or pipeline up to a distance of 17 km from the Tajewala barrage.

The tribunal was also informed that no illegal sand mining is taking place up to a distance of 17 km from the barrage. The NGT had earlier formed a committee on a plea filed by a Delhi Jal Board official alleging sand mining along the Yamuna.

The tribunal had earlier said that order of the NGT is binding as a decree of court and non-compliance will draw punitive action including prosecution, in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010. It was hearing a plea filed by Delhi Jal Board Chief Officer Anil Kumar Singh alleging that 17 km downstream from the Tajewala barrage a blockade is being built.

He had claimed that the blockade was on the main river course, downstream of the confluence of the rivers Somb and Yamuna. This will obstruct the flow of the rivers and is being done to undertake illegal sand mining, the plea had said.

The green panel had earlier said pollution in the Yamuna is of serious concern as the river was highly contaminated with industrial effluent and sewage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)