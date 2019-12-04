High Court tells AMU, BHU to craft reform programme for troublesome students

The Allahabad High Court has directed Banaras Hindu University and Aligarh Muslim University to come up with a reform and rehabilitation programme for students facing disciplinary action for misconduct. The court gave out the directions while quashing the BHU’s suspension order last year against Anant Narayan Mishra, a student penalised for allegedly assaulting a professor.

Justice Ajay Bhanot found the suspension order too severe but made clear that the inquiry against the student - who is also named in an FIR - will continue. The law shall take its course, unhindered by any observation made in this judgment,” he said.

In the 67-page order on Monday, Justice Bhanot also directed the Union Human Resource Development Ministry and the University Grants Commission to support the institutions in drafting a reform programme. The court said the programme should be created after wide consultations. The exercise should be completed preferably within six months, but not later than 12 months, it added.

The BHU had acted against the student in March, ordering that he will remain suspended till his acquittal by the court in the criminal case. The court said the indefinite suspension was “de facto expulsion from the university”, calling it “arbitrary and illegal”.

But it added that it is aware of the concerns of the universities that a reform programme could “derail administration” and have a detrimental effect on discipline. “A reform and rehabilitation programme is not intended to allow a wrongdoer to escape justice," the court said.

