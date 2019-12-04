Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to sign U.S.-Japan trade deal proclamation next week- trade representative

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 23:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 22:51 IST
Trump to sign U.S.-Japan trade deal proclamation next week- trade representative
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday applauded Japan's legislative approval of limited U.S. trade deals and said that President Donald Trump was expected to sign an implementing proclamation next week. The deal, which improves access to Japan for U.S. farm products such as beef and pork while reducing some U.S. tariffs on Japanese industrial products, does not require approval by the U.S. Congress, but Democrats have complained about a lack of information about the deal from the White House.

"I commend Japan's quick action to approve these important trade agreements between our two nations, which are the world's first and third-largest economies," Lighthizer said after its approval by Japan's Diet. "We expect the president to sign the implementing proclamation for the United States next week," Lighthizer said the deal will benefit U.S. farmers, ranchers, and digital services, providers. The trade representative said the two countries were preparing for the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement and the U.S.-Japan Digital Trade Agreement to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

The agreement does not address autos trade, the biggest source of the $67 billion U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Tuesday told Reuters that Trump has not ruled out imposing tariffs on auto imports, including those from Japan, despite the expiration of a review period last month. The trade representative said the United States and Japan "will begin consultations early next year in order to enter into further negotiations on a broader trade agreement."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

First period in school: award-winning UK film upends bloody shame

By Molly Millar LONDON, Dec 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The award-winning short film, My Time, was inspired by seeing a friend being bullied at school for having a period stain on her clothes, its director Giulia Gandini said on Tuesday....

WB: Body of TMC worker found in pond

The body of a Trinamool Congress TMC worker was found in a pond under Madhabdihi police station limits on Wednesday.ASP, Priyabrat Roy said Prima facie suggests that it is a murder. Further investigation underway. ANI...

UPDATE 5-Legal experts summoned by Democrats call Trump actions impeachable

President Donald Trumps actions to prod Ukraine to pursue investigations that could benefit him politically represent impeachable offenses, constitutional law experts called by Democrats testified to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday as lawmak...

Andhra Pradesh: Insurance for police officials hiked after 20 years

Amaravati Andhra Pradesh India, Dec 4 The YSRCP government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has increased the amount under the group insurance scheme for the police after 20 years. A press release from the Chief M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019