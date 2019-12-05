South Africa's president says SAA must enter business rescue - sources
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed the government to urgently put its failing state-owned national airline SAA into a business rescue, a deputy minister told Reuters.
News channel SABC also reported that SAA would have to go into rescue, citing a leaked memo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
