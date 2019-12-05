Argentine central bank chief Sandleris says will leave post when Fernandez government begins
Argentina's central bank chief Guido Sandleris said on Wednesday he presented his resignation, days before President-elect Alberto Fernandez assumes office.
Speaking at a press conference, Sandleris said he would leave his position on Dec. 10, which is when Fernandez will be sworn into office.
Argentina's economic situation was, without a doubt worse, than expected, Sandleris said.
