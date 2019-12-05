Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Deal reached on ESM reform but debt restructuring clauses to be clarified -Centeno

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 15:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 15:30 IST
UPDATE 2-Deal reached on ESM reform but debt restructuring clauses to be clarified -Centeno
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Eurozone finance ministers have reached an agreement "in principle" on the reform of the bloc's European Stability Mechanism rescue fund in a meeting in Brussels, the chair of the meeting, Mario Centeno said on Thursday.

"We have reached an agreement in principle on a package of elements related to the ESM reform, and we laid the ground for upcoming decisions to complete the banking union, including the common deposit insurance," Centeno told a news conference. He added, however, that some "loose ends of a legal nature" still needed to be clarified.

That could happen at the next meeting of eurozone finance ministers in January, he said, adding that the reform would then be signed off in the first quarter of next year. He said among the issues that needed to be addressed in January were clauses on the restructuring process for public debt in bailed-out countries.

These clauses, known as single limb collective action clauses, can facilitate the restructuring of debt when needed in exceptional circumstances, but Italy has raised concerns that they could increase yields on its high debt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

2.2 million children to be vaccinated against measles in DR Congo

Around 2.2 million children are to be vaccinated against measles in North Kivu, the Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC, where efforts are underway to curb the worlds second-worst Ebola outbreak amid persistent insecurity.The DRC is also c...

Fee hike in JNU to meet increased expenditure on maintenance of hostels: HRD Minister

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank told Parliament on Thursday that the fee hike in JNU was effected in order to meet the increased expenditure on maintenance of hostels and to run those on a no-profit-no-loss basis. In a written reply t...

No proposal to put retirement age either at 60 or after completion of 33 years of service: Govt

The government is not considering to retire government officials either at the age of 60 or after completion of 33 years of service, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. No sir. There is no proposal to reduce retirement age below 60 ye...

Soccer-Italian sports daily under fire over 'Black Friday' headline

Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport has been condemned by anti-racism group Fare for using the headline Black Friday along with a picture of players Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku to preview Fridays match between Inter Milan and AS ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019