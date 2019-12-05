Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC declines PIL for restoring earlier status of Dilli Haat, says change is inevitable

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 19:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 19:04 IST
HC declines PIL for restoring earlier status of Dilli Haat, says change is inevitable

"Change is inevitable", the Delhi High Court has said while dismissing a PIL which sought that stalls at Dilli Haat here be allotted only for sale of handicrafts and handloom products and not for selling varieties of products and food, including Chinese. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said the petition was a 'publicity interest litigation' as it wanted the authorities to restore the situation which was prevailing 25 years ago at Dilli Haat -- an open air food plaza cum crafts market -- when it was set up to help craftsmen sell their products directly to customers without interference by middlemen.

The court said the situation prevailing 25 years ago was bound to be change as policies are "altered with the efflux of time" as per current scenario and requirements. "Thus, change is inevitable," it added. The bench left it to the wisdom of the Ministry of Textiles and the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) to decide "what should be the nature of Dilli Haat, to whom licences are to be given in Dilli Haat, what type of goods are to be displayed/sold and for what period the licences are to be given etc".

"It is a policy decision to be taken by the respondents who are managing Dilli Haat. Policies are bound to be changed and altered with the efflux of time as per current scenario and requirements," the bench further said adding that if the authorities wanted sale of Thai food there instead of Chinese, then they can do so and the court will not interfere. "We see no reason to entertain this writ petition as this is not a 'Public Interest Litigation' at all. In fact, this is a 'Publicity Interest Litigation'," the court said and dismissed the plea by Dastakari Haat Samiti, an association representing crafts people from across India.

It had contended that DTTDC did not have the authority to issue the Dilli Haat Operation and Management Rules 2006 giving to itself wide discretionary powers to allot stalls. It had also claimed that the DTTDC was also setting up temporary stalls in violation of the circular which governs the functioning of Dilli Haat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher for second straight session

Wall Streets main indexes opened higher for the second straight session on Thursday on brighter hopes of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 86.27 points, or 0.31, at the open t...

Now, GoAir flights from Indore to Delhi, Ahmedabad and B'luru

Private airliner GoAir on Thursday announced the start of daily flights connecting Indore to Delhi, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru from December 20. The company would start one to-and-fro flight each on the Indore-Delhi and Indore-Ahmedabad, apar...

NIIF secures $150 m funding from Canadian Pension Board

The National Infrastructure Investment Fund, the quasi sovereign fund, has secured a USD 150-million funding commitment from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board CPPIB for its master fund. The Canadian entity may invest another USD 450...

Olympics-FIFA's Infantino proposed as IOC member, but not Coe - Bach

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been proposed for International Olympic Committee membership, but World Athletics head Sebastian Coe will have to wait due to a conflict of interest, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Thursday.FIFA and Wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019