Glencore Plc: * INVESTIGATION BY THE SERIOUS FRAUD OFFICE

* SERIOUS FRAUD OFFICE (SFO) HAS OPENED AN INVESTIGATION INTO SUSPICIONS OF BRIBERY IN CONDUCT OF BUSINESS OF GLENCORE GROUP * WILL CO-OPERATE WITH SFO INVESTIGATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

