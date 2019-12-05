Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Green bonds set for shake up as EU agrees rules for sustainable financial products

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 22:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 22:39 IST
UPDATE 1-Green bonds set for shake up as EU agrees rules for sustainable financial products

The $200 billion green bond market is set for a shake up after the European Union on Thursday reached a deal on a new set of rules governing which financial products can be called "green" and "sustainable". Under the agreement, all financial products that claim to be green or sustainable will have to disclose exactly what proportion of their investments are environmentally friendly.

"With credible and ambitious definitions for sustainable investment the EU will lead the world in sustainable finance," said Green EU lawmaker Bas Eickhout, lead negotiator on the matter, in a statement Thursday. "Now that we have credible definitions on which economic activities can be considered sustainable, the new Commission will have to start preparing to clearly identify environmentally harmful activities and the investments that currently support them."

Negotiations have been taking place for the better part of the autumn, with the biggest sticking point around whether investments into natural gas or nuclear energy could be considered green. An EU parliament official said such investments would not be excluded from the taxonomy, but labelling them as green would be very difficult under the new rules. EU member states had wanted looser definitions.

The negotiations were held between lawmakers from the European Parliament and the European Council, consisting of representatives of the 28 EU member states. The deal still needs to be approved by the European Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

SIT constituted to probe Unnao case

A fresh special investigation team SIT has been constituted to probe the incident where a rape survivor in Unnao was set ablaze in Bihar area of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Fresh Special Investigation Team SIT constituted t...

Full of promise? Refugees in Ethiopia impatient for right to work

By Emeline Wuilbercq ADDIS ABABA, Dec 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Bethelihem Tesfatsion is a successful businesswoman, who has sold thousands of hand-stitched Eritrean dresses worldwide, but she operates in the shadows, waiting for Ethio...

UPDATE 5-Pirates kidnap 19 crew members from Greek tanker off Nigeria

Pirates have kidnapped 19 crew members from a crude oil tanker off Nigeria in an area where acts of piracy are on the rise, an official with the ships operator said on Thursday.The loaded vessel, the Nave Constellation, was attacked 77 naut...

Cutting down corporate tax is good reform: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that slashing the rate of corporate tax was a good reform and the NDA government in its second term was seeking to bring better changes in the country. Cutting down corporate tax is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019