Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Brazil, Trump head to-do list for Argentina's incoming foreign minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Buenos Aires
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 01:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 00:18 IST
UPDATE 1-Brazil, Trump head to-do list for Argentina's incoming foreign minister
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Argentina's incoming foreign minister will face a sizeable to-do list: navigating shifting political sands in Latin America, cementing ties with U.S. President Donald Trump, and easing a testy relationship between his new boss and top trade partner Brazil. Felipe Sola, a 69-year-old Peronist with a background in farming, is expected to be confirmed on Friday as Argentina's top diplomat in the cabinet of President-elect Alberto Fernandez, a party spokesman told Reuters.

Seen as a pragmatic consensus builder within the diverse Peronist political faction at home, Sola now faces an international challenge: mending bridges between center-left Fernandez and Brazil's far-right Jair Bolsonaro. The leaders of Latin American's first and third-largest economies have been openly hostile to one another, a potential threat to trade ties worth $27 billion last year.

Bolsonaro recently called Fernandez and his supporters "left-wing bandits," while the Argentine leader shot back that the Brazilian was a "misogynist" and "racist." "Only time and pragmatism will prevent major damage," said political scientist Andrés Malamud, adding that Argentina needed to diversify its trade partners to get out of Brazil's shadow.

Sola, who has appeared frequently beside Fernandez in recent diplomatic meetings, is seen as having the flexibility needed. He has held various posts within Peronist governments since the late 1980s, many linked to the farming sector, the main engine of Argentina's economy and exports. Fernandez, in a meeting with Brazilian lawmakers in Buenos Aires on Thursday, presented Sola as the future foreign minister alongside Daniel Scioli, who was the runner-up in the 2015 presidential election, as Argentina's new ambassador to Brazil.

As the international face of the new administration, Sola will also need to keep the United States onside amid complex debt negotiations with creditors including the International Monetary Fund over around $100 billion in sovereign debt. "We are going to look for the best possible relationship with the United States," Sola said in a recent interview with local radio station La Red, adding he would not allow ideology to jeopardize any international ties.

That may not be easy. Trump earlier this week said he would reimpose tariffs on Argentine and Brazilian steel and aluminum, citing their weak currencies. "In a protectionist world, Argentina loses, because it has commodities to sell," said political analyst Sergio Berensztein.

Regionally, Fernandez's government will represent a shift to the left for Argentina, and the incoming administration has already aligned itself with left-leaning Latin American countries such as Mexico. Sola is also known for occasional outbursts, which could test diplomatic ties. Last year, he slammed the then energy secretary after a sharp rise in prices.

"I would kick the official who signed this in the ass so hard that he would die of hunger while in the air," he said. Sola's spokesman declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-South Africa makes last-ditch move to save state airline

South Africas government will cede control of the national airline to a restructuring specialist in a last-ditch attempt to save the cash-strapped business from collapse.As part of a rescue plan started on Thursday, the government will hand...

UPDATE 1-Biden endorsed by John Kerry, 2004 Democratic presidential nominee

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday won the endorsement of his partys former presidential nominee, John Kerry, a high-profile show of support. Kerry was the Democratic nominee in 2004 when he lost narrowly to Republican ...

Slovakia - in sixth vote - backs abortion rights

Slovakia narrowly defeated a bill on Thursday that would have forced women seeking an abortion to see images of their unborn child - and hear its heartbeat - in the countrys sixth vote on reproductive rights this year.The legislation is ove...

UPDATE 7-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

U.S. authorities on Thursday took aim at a Russian cybercriminal group known as Evil Corp, indicting its Lamborghini-driving alleged leader and ordering asset freezes against 17 of his associates over a digital crime spree that has netted m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019