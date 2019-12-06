Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court sentences man to life imprisonment for murdering his stepfather

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 18:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 18:13 IST
Delhi court sentences man to life imprisonment for murdering his stepfather

A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his stepfather in connivance with his minor wife. Additional Sessions Judge Sunena Sharma convicted the man under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

The court also sent his wife to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to face inquiry for allegedly abetting the convict in the crime. According to the prosecution, in March 2012, a police constable found two minor girls crying in front of a house and when he asked them why they were weeping, they told him their uncle and aunt had murdered their grandfather. He went inside the house and found the man lying dead with a deep wound to the neck. He then registered a case.

The prosecution said the accused saw his father misbehaving with his wife and forcibly trying to outrage her modesty. The accused got enraged over the incident and in connivance with his wife decided to kill him. The accused had denied the charges and claimed trial.

"I feel no hesitation in holding that prosecution has successfully proved the charge of murder against the accused which he committed in furtherance of his common intention shared with his wife, who during proceedings of this case was declared juvenile and was sent to JJB for facing inquiry under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000. Accordingly, the accused is held guilty for the offences of Section 302/34 of IPC," the judge said in the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina wins African of the Year Award

The President of African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina has been honored with the African of the Year Award from the All Africa Business Leaders Awards AABLA on Thursday in recognition of his bold leadership and the innovation of the...

Birju Maharaj: Romancing with Kathak

As a three-year-old, Brijmohan Mishra, famously known as Birju Maharaj, walked, fell and waddled towards the taleemkhana where young children learned classical dance, harmonium and the tabla. Some eight decades later, the Kathak legend reme...

Sajjanar helmed Warangal police during similar encounter in

In a coincidence of sorts, Cyberababd police chief V C Sajjanar is at the helm when four accused in the rape and murder of a woman vet were killed on Friday in an alleged encounter, much like he was in Warangal when three men charged with t...

UK drops torture charges against ex-wife of Liberia's Taylor

London, Dec 6 AP A British judge on Friday dismissed torture charges against the ex-wife of former Liberian President Charles Taylor. Agnes Reeves Taylor was arrested in 2017 by the war crimes unit of Londons Metropolitan Police and charged...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019