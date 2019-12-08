Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong AmCham chairman and president denied entry to Macau

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 05:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 05:30 IST
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong AmCham chairman and president denied entry to Macau
"We hope that this is just an overreaction to current events and that international business can constructively forge ahead," they said in a statement. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The chairman and president of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Hong Kong were separately denied entry to the neighboring Chinese-ruled city of Macau on Saturday after being detained by immigration officials.

Chairman Robert Grieves and President Tara Joseph were travelling to the former Portuguese colony of Macau for the annual AmCham Macau Ball and said authorities did not provide a reason for refusing to allow them entry. "We hope that this is just an overreaction to current events and that international business can constructively forge ahead," they said in a statement.

The pair were told to sign a statement saying that they "voluntarily agreed not to pursue entry to Macau." Macau immigration authorities could not be reached for comment outside of business hours.

Joseph told Reuters she was puzzled as to why she was prevented from crossing into the gambling hub for the annual event which is also attended by the U.S. Consul General of Hong Kong and Macau, Hanscom Smith. "I have no idea. I was quite surprised. They were not rude. There was never any manhandling or rudeness," she said.

In November, U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law congressional legislation backing pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong despite angry objections from Beijing. The former British colony has been rocked by six months of often violent anti-government protests that have plunged the city into a political crisis and pose the greatest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he took power.

Beijing has condemned the unrest and blamed foreign governments, including the United States and Britain, of interfering in the country's internal affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Captain America says nothing will faze him at Presidents Cup

A day after receiving a two-stroke penalty for improving his lie, Patrick Reed said nothing would derail him at the Presidents Cup as he focused on performing his best for the United States at the event that starts on Thursday. Reed has rec...

NFL notebook: Giants officially give Manning starting nod

Eli Manning will start at quarterback for the New York Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night in place of rookie Daniel Jones, who has been ruled out with a high-ankle sprain, the team announced Saturday. Manning, 38, has no...

Avalanche G Grubauer leaves early with injury

Colorado Avalanche top goaltender Philipp Grubauer left Saturdays game in Boston during the first period after an injury. Grubauer made a lunge to his right on a Brett Ritchie breakaway late in the first period, then dropped his head in app...

North Korea conducts 'very important test': KCNA

Seoul, Dec 8 AFP North Korea has conducted a very important test at its Sohae satellite launch site, state media reported Sunday, as nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington remain deadlocked. A very important test was carried...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019