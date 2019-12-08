UP: Youth gets life for finacee's murder

A local court here sentenced a youth to life imprisonment for burning her fiancee to death. According to the prosecution, the marriage of Lallan's daughter with a resident of neighbourhood, Jaane Alam, was to be solemnised on October 15, 2017.

But before the marriage day, Jaane Alam entered Lallan's house and sprinkled kerosene oil on the girl and set her ablaze. He subsequently fled. The girl succumbed to her burn injuries in a hospital.

Her father lodged a complaint with the police after which an FIR was registered against Jaane Alam and three others. On Saturday, Additional District and Session Judge Subhash Chanda held Jaane Alam guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 22,000.

Due to a lack of evidence, charge sheet was not filed against rest of the three accused.

