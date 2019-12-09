Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks ED reply on former BPSL CMD Sanjay Singal's interim bail plea

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 12:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 12:38 IST
HC seeks ED reply on former BPSL CMD Sanjay Singal's interim bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Enforcement Directorate on a plea by former Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL) CMD Sanjay Singal, lodged in judicial custody, seeking interim bail in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud. Justice Anu Malhotra also asked the jail superintendent to get Singal, who has sought interim bail for four weeks on medical grounds, examined by doctors at AIIMS.

The court asked the jail superintendent to place before the prison's regional medical officer (RMO) the medical records of Singal. Singal has approached the high court challenging the trial court's order by which his interim bail plea was rejected after the ED had contended that the accused had tampered with the evidence in the past and if allowed to come out of jail, he was again likely to repeat that and influence witnesses.

The high court asked the ED, represented through central government standing counsel Amit Mahajan, to file its response on the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on December 18. The court also allowed the oral prayer made by senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, representing Singal, that he be allowed to be examined by two doctors of Apollo Hospital at AIIMS at his expense.

Singal, who was arrested by the ED on November 22, is currently lodged in judicial custody till December 19. Singal, 59, filed the interim bail plea through advocates Arshdeep Singh and Ranjana Roy Gawai, for a period of four weeks, saying he had "fragile health" and he needed to consult "trusted medical professionals and receive appropriate medical treatment, in relation to the multiple ailments the applicant suffers from since several years".

He has claimed that he was suffering from various ailments, including coronary artery disease, spine lumbar, uncontrolled diabetes and severe hypertension. "The applicant is entitled to seek preventive and ameliorative measures for his health and not be made to wait for an emergency situation which may be life-threatening while in custody," the plea said.

Singal was placed under arrest on November 22 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was questioned in connection with the case. The agency had said that he was arrested as he was not cooperating in the probe.

The ED has attached assets worth Rs 4,025 crore of BPSL. The ED said, "An amount of Rs 695.14 crore was introduced as capital by Sanjay Singal (the then CMD of the company) and his family members in BPSL out of artificially generated long-term capital gains (LTCG) by diversion of bank loans fund of BPSL." PTI SKV HMP LLP AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Snake entry delays Vidarbha vs Andhra Ranji game

In a bizarre incident, the start of a Ranji Trophy match between Vidarbha and Andhra on Monday was delayed by a few minutes after a snake entered the ground here. Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal won the toss and elected to field. However, as th...

Navrattan's Group 'E-bus' another leading project for the nation: Himansh Verma

New Delhi India, Dec 9 ANIDigpu Navrattans composite electric bus is an environment-friendly, and sustainable electric bus completely manufactured from composite. The E-bus designed and developed by Navrattan Holdings Limited is a smart, ec...

UPDATE 2-Peaceful Hong Kong march marred by fire outside court, police say

Hong Kong protesters set a fire outside court buildings, threw petrol bombs and spray-painted graffiti on government buildings, marring what was otherwise a generally peaceful march at the weekend, police said on Monday. The comments came a...

Vistara signs codeshare agreement with Lufthansa

Vistara has entered into a codeshare pact with German airline Lufthansa, the sixth such agreement with an international airline as the domestic full-service carrier seeks to expand its overseas network. As part of the agreement, Lufthansa w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019