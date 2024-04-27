Enforcement Directorate Arrests Uttarakhand Man for Money Laundering in International Drug Trafficking Case
Indian authorities have arrested a man, Parvinder Singh, in a money laundering case related to international drug trafficking conducted through the dark web. Singh ran "The Singh Organisation," selling narcotics using cryptocurrency and dark web connections. The arrest came after a request for assistance from US anti-narcotics authorities to investigate the racket.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested a man from Uttarakhand in a money laundering case linked to dark web-assisted international drugs trafficking, official sources said.
The agency's action came after US anti-narcotics authorities sought India's assistance to unearth the racket.
Parvinder Singh was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from Haldwani city, the sources said.
The federal anti-money laundering agency had raided Singh's premises on Friday and arrested him after a brief round of questioning, they said.
It is alleged that Singh ran an international drugs trafficking group called ''The Singh Organisation'' and narcotics were sold using links of the dark web, the sources said.
They claimed that funds were collected through cryptocurrency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
