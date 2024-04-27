Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Arrests Uttarakhand Man for Money Laundering in International Drug Trafficking Case

Indian authorities have arrested a man, Parvinder Singh, in a money laundering case related to international drug trafficking conducted through the dark web. Singh ran "The Singh Organisation," selling narcotics using cryptocurrency and dark web connections. The arrest came after a request for assistance from US anti-narcotics authorities to investigate the racket.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 11:36 IST
Enforcement Directorate Arrests Uttarakhand Man for Money Laundering in International Drug Trafficking Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested a man from Uttarakhand in a money laundering case linked to dark web-assisted international drugs trafficking, official sources said.

The agency's action came after US anti-narcotics authorities sought India's assistance to unearth the racket.

Parvinder Singh was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from Haldwani city, the sources said.

The federal anti-money laundering agency had raided Singh's premises on Friday and arrested him after a brief round of questioning, they said.

It is alleged that Singh ran an international drugs trafficking group called ''The Singh Organisation'' and narcotics were sold using links of the dark web, the sources said.

They claimed that funds were collected through cryptocurrency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024