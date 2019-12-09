SC issues notice to voter on DMK's leader Kanimozhi plea against Madras HC order

The Supreme Court Monday issued a notice on a plea filed by DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi against a Madras High Court order refusing to dismiss a petition challenging her election to Lok Sabha from Thoothukudi constituency in Tamil Nadu. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, however, refused to stay the proceedings on the election petition filed by a voter, A Sanathana Kumar, before the Madras High Court.

"Issue notice (on the plea of Kanimozhi)," said the bench which also comprised Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant. The Madras High Court had earlier rejected the plea of Kanimozhi seeking dismissal of two election petitions filed by the voter and a BJP leader separately challenging her election to the Lok Sabha.

The election petition should necessarily be taken to its logical end, it said. It has been alleged in the petitions before the high court that Kanmozhi failed to mention her husband's Permanent Account Number (PAN) in her election affidavit disclosing family assets.

While dismissing Kanimozhi's plea, the high court had said that the election petitioner must be given a chance to marshal evidence to prove his claim of improper acceptance of nomination. The DMK leader said her husband was an NRI living in Singapore and he neither possessed a PAN card nor does he pay any income tax in India.

Kanimozhi had defeated her nearest rival Tamilisai Soundararajan (now Governor of Telangana) of BJP. Another plea challenging the election of Kanimozhi was filed by Soundararajan who withdrew the plea after becoming Governor of Telangana.

A Muthuramalingam, a local BJP leader, has substituted Soundararajan as a party in the High Court.

