Corrective steps taken regarding vibration damage to property, if considered appropriate: DMRC to HC

The DMRC told the Delhi High Court on Monday that when it receives complaints of damage to property due to vibrations from underground metro trains, it takes corrective steps if considered appropriate. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also claimed that it was making continuous efforts to improve the existing track and rolling stock systems to further reduce the issues relating to vibrations.

The submissions were made in an affidavit placed before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar which is hearing a PIL seeking compensation for people whose houses have been damaged during metro construction and by vibrations from metro trains running under their homes. In its response, the DMRC has also said that a Claims Commissioner is provided for under the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002 to deal with claims for compensation in respect of accidents and damage to property due to its work.

The court had, while issuing notice to the DMRC, directed it to indicate in its reply the policy in place, if any, to compensate persons affected by its construction and other operations. The direction by the bench had come on the petition moved by Anti Corruption Council of India Trust, which has claimed that houses located above underground metro routes have cracks in their walls and doors due to tremors from underground train movements.

It has contended that the problem is more acute in south Delhi colonies. The petition has also sought directions to the authorities to carry out structural audit and inspection of south Delhi areas to find a solution to the problem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)