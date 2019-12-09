Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-'It's time:' Mexico urges Pelosi to act on North American trade deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 21:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 21:56 IST
UPDATE 2-'It's time:' Mexico urges Pelosi to act on North American trade deal
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday urged U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to make a decision about the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, saying it was time to move forward with the trade deal.

Lopez Obrador said Mexican senators accepted changes to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) presented by the government on Sunday amid an intense back-and-forth between the countries as they hammer out final changes to satisfy U.S. Democrats' demands. The president said he "respectfully requests" Pelosi to take action on the deal, which was struck more than a year ago but must be ratified by legislators in the three countries before it goes into effect.

"It's time, it's the moment," Lopez Obrador said during his regular morning news conference, adding that time was running short to avoid ratification of the deal spilling into next year's U.S. presidential election race. Mexican lawmakers earlier this year approved the USMCA, which would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement or NAFTA. But Democratic lawmakers have held up U.S. ratification over concerns about how labor and environmental provisions would be enforced.

The United States added an additional request at the weekend, relating to how steel is identified as North American, a key part of the deal aimed at keeping more industry in the region. In one concession, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Sunday that the country would accept the U.S. demand on steel, which could affect what steel is defined as Mexican if the rule took effect at least five years after the trade pact's ratification.

It was not immediately clear whether the United States would accept those conditions. Lopez Obrador stressed on Monday that Mexico was waiting on the United States to make the next move.

"We think we have already defined the terms in which we can ratify the agreement," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

New law to be brought in for ensuring safety of women, says Andhra CM

The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to bring in legislation to take stringent action for crime against women and for speedy justice wherever there is conclusive evidence. Talking about women safety, state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan...

India doesn't need refugee policy, has enough laws for protection of refugees, Amit Shah says while responding to debate on Citizenship Bill.

India doesnt need refugee policy, has enough laws for protection of refugees, Amit Shah says while responding to debate on Citizenship Bill....

Citizenship Bill is not violative of Article 14 of Constitution as it aims to give citizenship to persecuted people: Home Minister Amit Shah.

Citizenship Bill is not violative of Article 14 of Constitution as it aims to give citizenship to persecuted people Home Minister Amit Shah....

UPDATE 2-UK shares weaken, Tullow loses half its market cap

Londons exporter-heavy FTSE 100 inched lower on Monday as oil majors and Asia-exposed financials fell on China growth worries and as the pound strengthened, while a 72 slump in Tullow Oil single-handedly dragged down midcaps.The blue-chip i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019