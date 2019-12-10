Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to try to resolve dam dispute in Jan. 13 Washington meeting -statement
The foreign ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan plan to meet in Washington on Jan. 13 to try to finalize an agreement to resolve their dispute over a massive dam project on the Nile River in Ethiopia, according to a joint statement issued by the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday.
The statement was issued after the three ministers met with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and World Bank President David Malpass to work out differences over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the second such meeting since early November.
