U.S. lawmakers reach deal on massive must-pass annual defense policy bill
The U.S. House of Representatives and Senate Armed Services Committees announced on Monday that they had reached an agreement on a $738-billion bill setting policy for the Department of Defense, after months of negotiations.
Aides said they expect the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, to pass before the end of 2019.
