HC junks PIL seeking advance declaration of intention to enter post-poll alliances

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking directions to the Centre, AAP government and Election Commission (EC) to ensure there are no post-poll alliances by political parties to cobble a majority, as seen in Karnataka and Maharashtra, if such an intention has not been declared prior to the election. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said it was not going to entertain the petition moved by a registered society which had contended that political parties ought to declare beforehand whether they intend to go for post-poll alliances if they do not get an absolute majority.

The petition by Corruption Against Society had referred to the post-poll alliances in Karnataka and Maharashtra, saying a similar outcome was possible in the Delhi legislative assembly polls scheduled early next year. It had sought directions to the authorities, including the EC, to ensure no post-poll alliances are entered into by political parties if a declaration about such an intention is not made in advance before the election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)