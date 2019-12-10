Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC junks PIL seeking advance declaration of intention to enter post-poll alliances

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 17:07 IST
HC junks PIL seeking advance declaration of intention to enter post-poll alliances

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking directions to the Centre, AAP government and Election Commission (EC) to ensure there are no post-poll alliances by political parties to cobble a majority, as seen in Karnataka and Maharashtra, if such an intention has not been declared prior to the election. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said it was not going to entertain the petition moved by a registered society which had contended that political parties ought to declare beforehand whether they intend to go for post-poll alliances if they do not get an absolute majority.

The petition by Corruption Against Society had referred to the post-poll alliances in Karnataka and Maharashtra, saying a similar outcome was possible in the Delhi legislative assembly polls scheduled early next year. It had sought directions to the authorities, including the EC, to ensure no post-poll alliances are entered into by political parties if a declaration about such an intention is not made in advance before the election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Toyota elevates N Raja as head of financial arm in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM on Tuesday announced organizational changes, with N Raja taking over as the managing director of the companys financial services arm with effect from January 2020. Raja, who is currently deputy managing director f...

Macao’s first LRT offers 22 days’ free ride to passengers

Much awaited first light rail line of Macao was dedicated to the people on Tuesday.However, within an hour of its operation it faced technical glitch due to which people had to off board the coach but it was soon maintained.Made on an eleva...

MP honeytrap: Vijayvargiya attacks Nath, says top officials

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesdsay claimed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath was working at the behest of bureaucrats in the states infamous honeytrap case since senior officers were involved in it. In S...

Lebanon not expecting new aid pledges at Paris meeting - official

An international conference on Wednesday will probably signal a readiness to provide support for Lebanon once a new government is formed that commits to reforms, but new aid pledges are not expected, a Lebanese official said. Nadim Munla, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019