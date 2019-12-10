Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish court jails man for website mapping out "Wolf Pack" gang rape

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 22:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 22:55 IST
Spanish court jails man for website mapping out "Wolf Pack" gang rape

A Spanish judge on Tuesday sentenced a 39-year-old man to a year and a half in prison for creating a website that mapped out a notorious 2016 gang rape at a bull-running festival. The website, whose name translated as "Tour of the Wolf Pack", laid out the route taken in Pamplona by five men who attacked an 18-year-old woman early in the morning at the San Fermin festival in 2016.

The site was created in December 2018, months after a court cleared the five men of gang rape - a decision that led to mass protests and catapulted the issue of sexual assault into the national conversation. Calling themselves the Wolf Pack, the men had recorded video of the attack on their mobile phones and later laughed about it on social media.

In June, the Supreme Court overturned the lower court decision, ruling that the five men were guilty of rape and sentenced them to 15 years in prison. The court in Navarra ordered the website creator, a Madrid resident who was identified only by his initials, to also pay 15,000 euros ($16,500) to the victim in damages. The site turned the rape into "amusement, an irony, creating additional suffering" for the victim, the judge said in a statement.

"She saw her suffering exposed, minimised, trivialised ... in a clear disregard for her dignity," the judge added. The court noted that the website creator can appeal against the sentence.

($1 = 0.90 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Sorry state of affairs: Venkaiah Naidu on high absenteeism in Parliament

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressed concern over high absenteeism in Parliament, describing it as a sorry state of affairs. Addressing the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards here, Naidu emphasized the importance of a...

Bangladesh film about girl surfer faces calls to be banned

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, Dec 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A film based on the life of Bangladeshs first popular female surfer is facing calls to be banned, accused of hurting religious sentiments in the conservative Muslim nation.Supreme C...

Paris charity gets share of $1 mln prize for training refugees as museum guides

Guinean refugee Ibrahima Conde arrived in Paris knowing little about French culture. Two years later, he knows enough to work as a museum guide, a job he was trained for by the charity Sama for All. The charity, founded in 2017, works with ...

Encounter painful for parents of slain accused, says TRS MLA

A woman legislator of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Telangana has said the parents of the four slain accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian in an alleged police encounter must have gone through immense pain on hearing th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019