Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's Lavrov: Moscow seeks to publish cache of 2016-2017 communications with U.S.

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 00:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 00:33 IST
Russia's Lavrov: Moscow seeks to publish cache of 2016-2017 communications with U.S.

Russian Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia is willing to publish a cache of communications between 2016 and 2017 that he said would clear Moscow of allegations it interfered in U.S. politics but has been blocked by the United States.

"We suggested to our colleagues that in order to dispel all suspicions that are baseless: let us publish this close channel of correspondence starting from October 2016 until November 2017 so it would all become very clear to many people," Lavrov said through an interpreter at a news conference following his meeting with U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo. "However, regrettably, this administration refused to do so."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Dissidents say Cuba put them under house arrest on Human Rights Day

Opposition activists and independent journalists in Communist-run Cuba said state security and police stopped them from leaving their homes on Tuesday to prevent them marking or reporting on international Human Rights Day. Some activists ha...

Gase: Jets won't discipline Bell for bowling outing

After the New York Jets ruled LeVeon Bell out of last Sundays game against the Miami Dolphins because of illness, the running back didnt exactly stay in. On Saturday night, Bell was seen at a New Jersey bowling alley, despite the flu that k...

Imran Khan asks international community to press India to lift Kashmir restrictions

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appealed to the international community to press India to lift the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, which has entered the fourth month. The restrictions were imposed on August 5 when the centr...

Eagles could be without Johnson, Jeffery for stretch run

The Philadelphia Eagles 23-17 overtime victory Monday against the New York Giants came with a heavy price. Right tackle Lane Johnson is week-to-week with a left high-ankle sprain, while wide receiver Alshon Jefferys season is in doubt with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019