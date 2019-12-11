Left Menu
Former FBI lawyer Page sues Justice Department over media disclosures

  Updated: 11-12-2019 00:49 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 00:49 IST
Former FBI attorney Lisa Page, whose text messages with an FBI agent have been seized upon by U.S. President Donald Trump as evidence of alleged political bias, on Tuesday sued her former employer over what she called "unlawful disclosure of information about her to the media."

Page filed a lawsuit against the FBI and Department of Justice in federal court in Washington D.C., alleging violations of a 1974 law known as the Privacy Act.

