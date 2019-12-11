Former FBI lawyer Page sues Justice Department over media disclosures
Former FBI attorney Lisa Page, whose text messages with an FBI agent have been seized upon by U.S. President Donald Trump as evidence of alleged political bias, on Tuesday sued her former employer over what she called "unlawful disclosure of information about her to the media."
Page filed a lawsuit against the FBI and Department of Justice in federal court in Washington D.C., alleging violations of a 1974 law known as the Privacy Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- FBI
- Washington DC
- Department of Justice
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-On Hong Kong streets, protesters say "Thank you" to Donald Trump
President Donald Trump not to participate in impeachment hearing against him: Counsel
Donald Trump heads to UK for NATO summit, decries impeachment hoax
Donald Trump convinces NATO members to increase defense spending
US Economy is much larger than China: Donald Trump