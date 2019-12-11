Left Menu
Soldiers, prison guards to keep early retirement rights, says French PM

Image Credit: Flickr

Soldiers, firefighters, prison guards, and the police will be able to retire early under France's planned pension overhaul, the prime minister said on Wednesday. "I want to confirm to our internal security forces that those exposed to dangerous jobs ... will keep their early retirement benefit," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.

Philippe also said debate in parliament over the draft bill would begin in late February. "I am totally determined to bring this reform to its end because I believe it to be fair," he said.

