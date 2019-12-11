Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU leaders to reject Turkey-Libya deal -draft statement

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 21:36 IST
EU leaders to reject Turkey-Libya deal -draft statement
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

An accord between Libya and Turkey mapping out maritime boundaries is a violation of international law, European Union leaders will say on Thursday in support of Greece, which objects to the deal, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters. Greece last week expelled the Libyan ambassador in response to the agreement, infuriated at a pact that skirts the Greek island of Crete and infringes, in Athens's view, its continental shelf.

"The Turkey-Libya memorandum of understanding on the delimitation of maritime jurisdictions in the Mediterranean Sea infringes upon the sovereign rights of third States (and) does not comply with the (U.N.) Law of the Sea," EU leaders will say, according to the draft statement prepared for a two-day summit from Thursday. The deal between Ankara and Tripoli carves out a slanting sea corridor of maritime boundaries at the closest points between Libya and Turkey, potentially clearing the way for oil and gas search there.

"The European Council unequivocally reaffirms its solidarity with Greece and Cyprus regarding these actions by Turkey," the draft said. Greece has lodged its objections to the United Nations over the accord between Libya and Turkey, saying the pact could affect the implementation of the Libyan agreement brokered by the UN in 2015 to end years of fighting in the North African country.

A row over eastern Mediterranean gas reserves offshore has become increasingly shrill with countries in the region jostling to stake their claims. Turkey has a long-running disagreement with ethnically split Cyprus over reserves around that island.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISG calls for credible economic reforms in Lebanon -draft statement

Lebanon should urgently adopt a substantial, credible and comprehensive package of economic reforms, the international support group ISG for the country said in a draft statement on Wednesday. ISG also called on Lebanese authorities to adop...

Iran-backed attacks in Iraq risks uncontrollable escalation -U.S. official

A senior U.S. military official said on Wednesday attacks by Iranian-backed groups on bases hosting U.S. forces in Iraq were gathering pace and becoming more sophisticated, pushing all sides closer to an uncontrollable escalation.His warnin...

New Finland leader: "silent blessing" given to bring home Islamic State kids

Finlands new prime minister said on Wednesday the centre-left coalition government had given its silent blessing to the Foreign Minister to go ahead with plans to repatriate children of women who travelled to Syria to join Islamic State. Th...

EXCLUSIVE-Swiss humanitarian channel to Iran seen within months - Swiss, U.S. officials

A humanitarian channel to bring food and medicine to Iran could be up and running within months, senior Swiss and U.S. officials told Reuters, helping supply Swiss goods to the struggling population without tripping over U.S. sanctions.Food...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019