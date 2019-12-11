Danish police arrest 20 people in counter-terrorism raids

Police arrested about 20 people on Wednesday, some of whom they suspected of planning a militant attack, after carrying out raids throughout Denmark on Wednesday, police said.

"It is our assessment, that those people are driven by a militant, Islamist motive," operational chief of the intelligence service, Flemming Drejer, told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)