Chronology of events in Unnao rape case
Following is the chronology of events in the sensational Unnao rape case in which a Delhi court Monday convicted expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar for raping a minor girl.
- Jun 4, 2017: 17-year-old girl allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
- Apr 3, 2018: Rape survivor's father beaten up by some persons and arrested in false case of illegal arms act allegedly at behest of Sengar and 10 others.
- Apr 8: Rape survivor tries to immolate herself outside CM Yogi Adityanath's residence, alleging police inaction.
- Apr 9: Rape survivor's father dies in custody.
-Apr 10: Allahabad HC transfers rape case to CBI.
- Apr 13: Sengar arrested.
-Jul 11: CBI files charge sheet in rape case.
- Jul 17: Rape survivor, her family write letter to CJI Ranjan Gogoi expressing threat and danger to their lives allegedly by Sengar and his men.
- Jul 28: Over-speeding truck rams into car in which rape survivor, her family and their lawyer were travelling, killing her two aunts, leaving her and advocate critically injured.
- Jul 29: FIR registered at Gurubuxganj police station in Raebareli against Sengar and 9 others in connection with road accident.
- Jul 30: Rape survivor's letter to CJI comes into light.
- Jul 31: SC takes cognisance of letter, seeks report from its secretary general on delay in placing it before bench.
- Aug 1: SC transfers five cases related to rape case to Delhi, directs trial court to complete trial in 45 days.
-Aug 5: Day-to-day trial commences at Tis Hazari Court here.
-Rape survivor air-lifted to Trauma Centre, AIIMS, from King George's Medical College in Lucknow.
-Aug 9: Court frames charge against Sengar and female co-accused Shashi Singh in rape case.
- Sep 11: Special temporary court set up at AIIMS to record statement of rape survivor.
-Sep 25: Rape survivor discharged from AIIMS.
-Dec 6: Rape survivor shifts to rented accommodation in Delhi arranged by Delhi Commission for Women on trial court's order.
-Dec 10: Court reserves judgement.
-Dec 16: Delhi court convicts Sengar for raping minor girl. Acquits co-accused Shashi Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)