Chronology of events in Unnao rape case

  • Updated: 16-12-2019 17:01 IST
Following is the chronology of events in the sensational Unnao rape case in which a Delhi court Monday convicted expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar for raping a minor girl.

- Jun 4, 2017: 17-year-old girl allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

- Apr 3, 2018: Rape survivor's father beaten up by some persons and arrested in false case of illegal arms act allegedly at behest of Sengar and 10 others.

- Apr 8: Rape survivor tries to immolate herself outside CM Yogi Adityanath's residence, alleging police inaction.

- Apr 9: Rape survivor's father dies in custody.

-Apr 10: Allahabad HC transfers rape case to CBI.

- Apr 13: Sengar arrested.

-Jul 11: CBI files charge sheet in rape case.

- Jul 17: Rape survivor, her family write letter to CJI Ranjan Gogoi expressing threat and danger to their lives allegedly by Sengar and his men.

- Jul 28: Over-speeding truck rams into car in which rape survivor, her family and their lawyer were travelling, killing her two aunts, leaving her and advocate critically injured.

- Jul 29: FIR registered at Gurubuxganj police station in Raebareli against Sengar and 9 others in connection with road accident.

- Jul 30: Rape survivor's letter to CJI comes into light.

- Jul 31: SC takes cognisance of letter, seeks report from its secretary general on delay in placing it before bench.

- Aug 1: SC transfers five cases related to rape case to Delhi, directs trial court to complete trial in 45 days.

-Aug 5: Day-to-day trial commences at Tis Hazari Court here.

-Rape survivor air-lifted to Trauma Centre, AIIMS, from King George's Medical College in Lucknow.

-Aug 9: Court frames charge against Sengar and female co-accused Shashi Singh in rape case.

- Sep 11: Special temporary court set up at AIIMS to record statement of rape survivor.

-Sep 25: Rape survivor discharged from AIIMS.

-Dec 6: Rape survivor shifts to rented accommodation in Delhi arranged by Delhi Commission for Women on trial court's order.

-Dec 10: Court reserves judgement.

-Dec 16: Delhi court convicts Sengar for raping minor girl. Acquits co-accused Shashi Singh.

