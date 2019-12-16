U.S. Supreme Court leaves in place ruling barring prosecution of homeless

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by Boise to overturn a lower court's ruling that prohibited authorities in the Idaho city from prosecuting homeless people for staying outside if a bed at an emergency shelter is not available.

The justices left in place a ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that fining or jailing homeless people for sleeping in public or unauthorized places violates the U.S. Constitution's bar on cruel and unusual punishment, a decision the city said threatens public health and safety.

