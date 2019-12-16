Left Menu
Guj HC asks Ahmedabad civic body not to demolish two hospitals

  • Ahmedabad
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 20:42 IST
In an interim order, the Gujarat High Court on Monday directed the local civic body to not carry out demolition of the 80-year-old VS Hospital and adjoining Sheth Chinai Hospital buildings. The direction came after petitioners raised concern that the municipal corporation was likely to bring down the structures any time now, and sought status quo on the ground that the matter is sub judice.

In an oral direction, the court of Justice B N Karia directed the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to not demolish the building of the existing hospitals, except for the doctors quarters. It also asked the trustees and AMC to file affidavit during the next hearing on December 20.

Petitioners Rupa Chinai and Brijesh Chinai, who are from the family of the original donors of the hospital started around 80 years ago, had moved HC last year against the charity commissioners "vague directions" on their complaint regarding change in the composition of the board of the trust done by the AMC in 2012 without their knowledge. A new facility, Sardar Vallabhbhai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, has come up near the existing hospital, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 17 this year.

The AMC last year decided to transfer beds, as well as equipment and staff of the hospital to the new facility. The civic body also decided to shift control of the management to a new trust, called "Medical Education Trust", which also runs the new hospital.

On Monday, petitioners told the court the AMC and its functionaries were in the process of demolishing the hospitals. They told the court that despite the matter being sub judice, the respondent authorities stopped admission of new patients to the hospital, and then transferred old patients from the respective hospitals.

The AMC also transferred staff along with equipment and paraphernalia from the hospital. The petitioners then sought the court's direction for stay and status quo from any further action by the respondent authorities till the pendency of the application.

The petitioners have said the decision to transfer beds from the VS Hospital to the newly constructed SVIMSR is "illegal" and the entire purpose behind the move was "to divest petitioners from the management of the two hospitals and enable AMC corporators, bureaucrats and politicians to take control"..

