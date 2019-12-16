J-K: Indian Army soldiers dies in heavy exchange of fire

An Army soldier lost his life in the ongoing heavy exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops in Sunderbani sector's Laleali area along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday. The exchange of fire broke out after the Army soldiers observed a suspicious movement and challenged them.

"As a suspicious movement was challenged by own troops, initially it was retaliated by fire and then a heavy explosion took place followed by heavy firing from Pakistan," the Army said. In a incident, Pakistani soldiers violated the ceasefire and fired small arms and shells without any provocation in the Nowshera sector in Rajouri district at 8:30 pm. Indian soldiers effectively retaliated. (ANI)

