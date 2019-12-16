Left Menu
Development News Edition

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 23:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 23:26 IST
354 people arrested to maintain peace, harmony in state, says WB Police
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The West Bengal police on Monday said that it has arrested 354 miscreants across the state to maintain peace and harmony. It also urged the public to contact the police, through the 24*7 control room helpline, in case any person is found violating law and order.

"354 miscreants have been arrested across the state as a part of our endeavour to maintain peace and harmony in Bengal. In case you find anyone or anything violating the law, contact us on the WB Police 24*7 control room helpline," the tweet from West Bengal Police's official handle read. Earlier today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had urged the people of the country not to resort to violence while addressing a protest march organised here against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Monday.

The march was a part of the mega rally announced by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief to protest against the CAA and the NRC. She has requested the people to join the movement in a peaceful manner within the ambit of the law. The West Bengal Chief Minister also urged the people for maintaining communal harmony, recalling the 1903 Bango Bhango protest, when Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore tied rakhi on the wrist of Hindus and Muslims.

Violence had erupted in various part of Bengal by people who were protesting the amended Citizenship Act. The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and have arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

