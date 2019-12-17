UK PM Johnson to have law for Brexit arrangements to end by Dec. 31 next year - ITV

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would use his huge majority to have the revised Withdrawal Agreement Bill put into law that the arrangements for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union must end by Dec. 31 next year, ITV reported http://bit.ly/2qYvnTf on Monday.

The laws needed to enact Brexit will be put before parliament on Friday, Johnson's spokesman had said earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)