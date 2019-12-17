UP: Woman sets herself ablaze in Unnao, admitted in hospital with 70% burn injuries

A 23-year-old woman set herself ablaze outside the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Unnao on Monday after a man she had accused of rape got anticipatory bail from the court. The woman has suffered 70 per cent burn injuries and was rushed to a district hospital in Kanpur.

All the top officials, including the SP, Unnao reached the hospital. "An unmarried woman tried to self-immolate, as the witnesses said. Police immediately took her to the hospital," a senior Police Officer said while speaking to reporters here.

"She had lodged a complaint under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The main accused was known to her for 10 years. He was refusing to marry her. The accused had got anticipatory bail from the High Court," said the Police Officer, adding that "both victim and accused of them were in a relationship". The woman is stated to belong from the Hasanganj Kotwali area in Unnao.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

