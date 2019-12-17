Left Menu
All three services chiefs now have 'IAF connection'

With the appointment of Lt Gen Manoj Naravane as the next Army Chief, all three services heads have now a common Indian Air Force (IAF) connection as their fathers had served in it.

Lt Gen Manoj Naravane (on top), Navy Chief Admiral KB Singh and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (bottom right). . Image Credit: ANI

With the appointment of Lt Gen Manoj Naravane as the next Army Chief, all three services heads have now a common Indian Air Force (IAF) connection as their fathers had served in it. Army Chief designate Lt Gen MM Naravane's father and Navy Chief Admiral KB Singh's father had also served together in the Air Force and were thick friends.

Due to the friendship between their parents, Lt Gen Naravane and Admiral Karambir have also known each other for a long time even before they joined their respective forces. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria's father retired as an Honorary Flying Officer from the service after joining it in the ranks.

Interestingly, Lt Gen Naravane's father had joined the National Defence Academy as an Army cadet but had to leave the course midway due to an injury. He later joined the Indian Air Force as an officer cadet after doing his graduation in Maharashtra.

The three services chiefs also have another strong connect as they are from the 56th course of NDA. Even though the three chiefs are from the same course, they have taken over the commands of their respective services on different dates.

While Admiral Karambir Singh took over as Navy Chief on May 31, Bhadauria assumed office on September 30. Naravane's appointment was cleared on December 16 on Vijay Diwas to be appointed as the 28th Army Chief who would be having 28 months in office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

