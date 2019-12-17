Snake bite: HC grants anticipatory bail to 2 teachers, doctor

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to two teachers of a government high school in Wayanad district who were booked for alleged lapses which caused the death of a girl student following snake bite in the classroom on November 20. Justice Alexander Thomas also granted the same relief to a Taluk hospital doctor who treated the student bitten by the reptile at the government Sarvajana school at Sultan Bathery.

The court directed them to cooperate with the police probe in the case. "If they are arrested, they should be produced before a magistrate court and granted bail the same day.

If their suspension is revoked, they should be transferred to another facility," the court said. The teachers, Shajil CV and K K Mohanan, moved the court seeking anticipatory bail following allegations that the student died due to their unresponsive approach even after the students informed them that she was bitten by a snake.

While Shajil is a teacher, Mohanan is vice-principal. Jisa Merin Joy is a doctor at the Taluk Headquarters hospital in Sulthan Bathery.

All three were suspended following the incident. The police have accused her of wasting one hour without providing anti-venom to the student despite coming to know that the child was bitten by a snake.PTI COR TGB BN BN BN.

