Left Menu
Development News Edition

We don't rely on newspapers to arrive at judicial decisions: SC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 19:33 IST
We don't rely on newspapers to arrive at judicial decisions: SC

"We are not going to rely on newspapers to arrive at judicial decisions", the Supreme Court said Tuesday when a petitioner referred to media reports about statement of Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on the alleged police atrocities on students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The apex court, which said that law and order has to be maintained by the police and not the court, said that police is entitled to arrest those who have committed offence.

"We are not going to read newspapers. We are not going to rely on newspapers to arrive at judicial decisions," a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde told senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, who was appearing for the petitioners. While refusing to appoint a committee of a retired judge of the apex court as was done in the Telengana encounter case, the bench said: "No parallel can be drawn between them. In Telangana, one committee could have gone into the incident but in the incidents of violence by the protesting students at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University or any other place, it is not possible as the issue of jurisdiction will arise."

"We therefore decline your prayer," the bench told a battery of senior advocates appearing on behalf of the protesting students. Senior advocate Indira Jaising protested saying "you have a way of disarming us".

"We respect all judges as much as retired judges, sitting judges and also high court judges. But we will have more confidence if retired Supreme Court judge is appointed to conduct inquiry to determine the facts," Jaising said. The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, refused to set up a committee of a retired apex court judge to inquire into the allegations of police atrocities on students and incidents of violence during protests against CAA at AMU and JMI and asked the petitioners to approach respective high courts with their grievances.

During the hearing, the bench took umbrage when the petitioners' lawyers raised the pitch of arguments saying, "we do not appreciate shouting in the court. This is not a shouting match. This is not a street or place where you have to shout. You are shouting because media is here. "We don't want this kind of atmosphere".

When one of the petitioners' lawyer said that the apex court should intervene in the matter as protests are going on across the country against the CAA. "You should be conscious of the fact that this is not a court of facts. You can present the facts before us through the order of the high court. Then we will see," the bench said.

"We are not the institution which has to maintain law and order," the bench said, adding, "We are not telling you that there is no problem. We are not saying that this is not serious." Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that senior officers of Delhi Police and Meerut Range are present in the court with all the documents to satisfy the judicial conscience of the court.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for the petitioners, said that FIRs were being filed against the students all over the country and this is a matter of concern. "If you want peace, you cannot file hundreds of FIRs against the students, arrest them and throw them in jails. Our prayer is that no coercive action should be taken against the students," Jaising said.

To this, the bench asked, "What if somebody has broken the law or somebody is throwing stones, burning buses?". Jaising said when there was a clash between lawyers and police at a district court complex in Delhi, the court had passed order that no coercive action will be made.

"It (order) was by the high court," the bench said. Jaising said police should be restrained from entering the varsity campus without consent of the Vice-Chancellor and free humanitarian medical aid should be provided to students who have suffered injuries during these protests.

Mehta told the court that not a single student has been arrested so far in these matters and when they were injured during the violent protests at Jamia, police had taken them to hospital and free of cost treatment was provided to them. When Jaising raised the problems being faced by students due to sudden closure of JMI, the bench said, "We are not saying that you do not have any problem. Each of our chief justice (of high courts) will respond adequetly and pass appropriate orders in each of these cases."

"Let us have order of the high courts," the bench said. Gonsalves told the bench that around 60 students from AMU were "tortured" by the Uttar Pradesh Police and some of them were undergoing treatment in ICU.

Mehta, however, denied this and said "incorrect statements" are being made in the court. He told the bench that 14 buses and 20 private cars were vandalised during the violent protest at Jamia Nagar in Delhi on Sunday against the amended Citizenship Act.

He said that 67 persons were taken to the hospital by the police while 31 cops had sustained injuries. When the bench asked Mehta as to why police had arrested students without informing the varsity authorities, the Solicitor General said, "No student is arrested so far".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-PSA board signs off on Fiat Chrysler merger -source

The board of French carmaker PSA, the owner of Peugeot, approved a binding memorandum of understanding MoU to merge with rival Fiat Chrysler, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.A separate Fiat Chrysler FCA board meeting was under ...

UPDATE 2-Judge sentences ex-Trump campaign aide Gates to probation and 45 days in jail

A federal judge sentenced U.S. President Donald Trumps former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates to serve an intermittent term of 45 days in jail and 36 months of probation, saying that while she was moved by his extensive cooperation with...

UPDATE 4-Top Senate Republican opposes demand for witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday brushed aside a Democratic request to call four current and former White House officials as witnesses in a Senate impeachment trial expected next month, sending another clear signal that he ...

Seelampur protest: Baijal, Kejriwal appeal to people to maintain peace

In the wake of violent protests in Seelampur area, Lt Governor Anil Bajal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Delhiites on Tuesday to maintain peace. I appeal to all the citizens of Delhi to maintain peace. Violence of any kind c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019