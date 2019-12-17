Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Key milestones on Britain's road to Brexit, and beyond

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 19:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 19:53 IST
FACTBOX-Key milestones on Britain's road to Brexit, and beyond

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a course to take Britain out of the European Union, and negotiate new free trade deals with Brussels and the United States. Here are the key dates and deadlines to look out for:

Dec. 19 - Johnson sets out his revised agenda for government in a speech read by Queen Elizabeth at the formal state opening of parliament. Dec. 20 - Johnson presents his Brexit legislation to parliament. This will be the first of several stages that will implement his exit deal into law. Because Johnson won a large majority at an election last week, he is not expected to have any difficulty passing the so-called Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

January - Parliament resumes, and the Withdrawal Agreement Bill is debated and eventually passed into law. Jan. 31 - Britain is scheduled to leave the EU.

Relations with the EU remain virtually unchanged under the terms of a temporary transition arrangement designed to allow the agreement of a future relationship with the EU based around a long-term free trade deal. Johnson has the option to extend this transition period, but has promised not to and wants to enshrine this promise in British law.

February/March - Finance minister Sajid Javid is due to announce a budget that sets out how Johnson's government will meet its election promises on public spending and taxes. Having left the EU, Britain is free to pursue trade deals with non-EU countries. The United States is top of its list, and the government hopes it can get a deal before the U.S. presidential election in November.

March - The talks with the EU on a free trade agreement are expected to begin. These will look at much more than just trade, and will need to cover arrangements for security, data sharing and foreign policy issues. Both sides have agreed a political declaration setting out the broad aims for this relationship.

The EU has said the future relationship should be as close as possible and will have to be based on a "balance of rights and obligations and ensure a level playing field". March 26/27 - European Council meeting

June - Britain and the EU will hold "high level" talks to take stock of progress in the negotiations. Both sides have already said they want to have reached some agreement on fisheries and financial regulation equivalence by the end of the month. Although Johnson is committed not to extend the transition period, if he changes his mind the extension has to be requested by the end of June.

Nov. 3 - U.S. presidential election The outcome of the election could shape the future relationship between Britain and its closest ally. If a trade deal has not yet been concluded, the shape of any deal could rapidly change if Donald Trump - a strong supporter of Johnson - is not re-elected.

Dec. 31 - Transition period ends Any new agreement reached with Brussels will come into effect on Jan 1, 2021. If no agreement has been reached, Britain will revert to trading with the EU on World Trade Organization terms - potentially leading to tariffs, checks and other non-tariff barriers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Argentina's new economy bill hikes taxes on farm exports, foreign assets

Argentinas government is seeking higher taxes on agricultural exports and to tax foreign assets held abroad, the economy minister said on Tuesday. The government wants to raise export taxes on wheat and corn to 15 from 12, Economy Minister ...

Japanese brand Rinnai contributes to industrial growth in Malaysia

Malaysia is famous for its prosperous and fast-growing economy, with many successful industries and businesses. Japanese products have been contributing actively to this success. This factory in Taiping town in northwest Malaysia produces h...

Fee hike: FTII students continue hunger strike for second day

The indefinite hunger strike launched by a group of students of the Film Television Institute of India FTII here against the fee hike entered the second day on Tuesday as the administration appealed to them to call off the agitation and at...

Situation under control, no violence in Assam today: DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta

Following days of protests in the state, the situation in Assam is returning to normalcy as Assams top cop Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Tuesday said that no violence was reported from the region throughout the day. No incidence of violence occu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019