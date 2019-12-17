Left Menu
Development News Edition

Azam Khan's son moves SC against HC verdict quashing his election as MLA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 20:15 IST
Azam Khan's son moves SC against HC verdict quashing his election as MLA

Samajwadi Party MP Mohmmad Azam Khan's son Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict which annulled his election as an Uttar Pradesh MLA on the grounds that he was underage and not qualified to fight the polls in 2017. The high court had on Monday declared his election from Suar assembly constituency in Rampur as null and void on a plea by defeated BSP candidate Nawab Kazim Ali Khan.

Allowing Kazim Ali Khan's election petition, the high court had ruled that Abdullah Azam Khan was not qualified to contest the election of the legislative assembly as he had not turned 25 when he filed the nomination papers for the 2017 polls. In his election petition against Abdullah Khan in the high court, Kazim Ali Khan had contended that the elected MLA's actual date of birth was January 1, 1993 and not September 30, 1990, as claimed in the nomination paper.

Abdullah Khan was elected as MLA on a Samajwadi Party ticket on March 11, 2017. The unsuccessful Bahujan Samaj Party candidate from the Suar assembly segment, Kazim Ali Khan, had said in his election petition in the high court that educational certificates, passport and visa of Abdullah Khan mentioned January 1, 1993 as the SP MLA's date of birth.

The high court had unseated the Suar MLA after examining the entire facts as borne out of various documents, including the service record of Abdullah Khan's mother. It too had mentioned January 1, 1993 as his date of birth. In its ruling, the high court had directed its registrar general to intimate the substance of the verdict to the Election Commission of India and the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly speaker to take follow-up actions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo passes away

Eminent theatre and film actor Shriram Lagoo, who played an important role in the growth of theatre movement in Maharashtra and was known for his progressive and rationalist views that he expressed without fear, passed away on Tuesday eveni...

UPDATE 1-Associate of Rudy Giuliani received $1 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch's lawyer -prosecutor

U.S. prosecutors said in court on Tuesday that Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, received a 1 million payment from a lawyer for Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash. Prosecutors have said t...

UPDATE 3-Police and protesters clash in Indian capital over citizenship law

Police fired shots in the air and volleys of tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators in the Indian capital New Delhi on Tuesday as protests raged against a new citizenship law that has angered the countrys Muslims.The situation spi...

Pak man sentenced to death for minor boy's rape and murder

A 27-year-old Pakistani man was on Tuesday sentence to death on three counts by an anti-terrorism court here for raping and murdering a minor boy. An anti-terrorism court ATC here awarded the death sentence to Sohail Shahzad for kidnapping,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019