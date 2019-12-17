Left Menu
Associate of Rudy Giuliani received $1 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch -prosecutor

Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. prosecutors said in court on Tuesday that Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, received a $1 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash.

Prosecutors have said that Parnas, who has been charged with campaign finance violations, should have his bail revoked because he concealed the payment from them. Parnas has denied hiding the payment.

