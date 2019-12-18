Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. House panel approves N. American trade deal, setting up floor vote

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 04:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 02:27 IST
U.S. House panel approves N. American trade deal, setting up floor vote
Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee approved a revised North American free trade agreement by voice vote on Tuesday, sending the bill implementing legislation to the full House of Representatives for a vote on Thursday.

The panel approved the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement bill one week after senior U.S., Canadian and Mexican officials signed off on revisions to the deal in Mexico City to improve labor enforcement and reduce drug patent protections -- changes aimed at winning the support of Democrats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Charlize Theron details how her mother shot her father in 'self-defense'

Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron recently opened up her incredibly unhealthy family during childhood and the moment when her mother shot and killed her father in an act of self defense. In a recent radio interview, she spoke ab...

Obesity affects blood test results in 70 percent of children, says study

Obesity can potentially influence the way in which routine blood tests are interpreted in children, as per findings of a latest research. The research published in the Endocrine Societys Journal of Clinical Endocrinology Metabolism conduct...

UPDATE 1-Kazakh president reshuffles senior officials

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday named Kanat Bozumbayev, previously energy minister, a presidential aide, and reshuffled a number of other senior officials.Tokayev did not immediately name a new energy minister, a key pos...

Not ashamed to talk about it: Theron on her mom killing her dad in self defense

Hollywood star Charlize Theron has opened up about her childhood when her mother shot and killed her alcoholic father in self defence, saying she is not ashamed to talk about the incident. The incident took place in June, 1991 in Benoni, ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019