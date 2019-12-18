Hyderabad: Police nabs two drug suppliers, seizes 250 grams Opium

Two men were nabbed by the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, South Zone Team, Hyderabad along with Afzalgunj police for allegedly illegally supplying opium drug in and around Hyderabad city on Wednesday, informed Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad. The accused has been identified as Naga Ram and Basna Ram Choudhary, who use to procure Opium from Rajasthan and sell it here.

The probe officials have seized about 250 grams of Opium, two cell phones and a net cash Rs 40,000 from possession of the accused. The two men were caught after Afzalgunj police apprehended them while they were ready to sell the banned drug to the addicted customers at Central Library of Afzalgunj area of the city.

The apprehended men and their seized property has been handed over to Station House Officer of the Afzalgunj Police Station, Hyderabad for further investigation. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

