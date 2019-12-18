Anti-CAA protest: 3 FIRs filed over violence at Jafrabad, 5 detained

The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered three FIRs in connection with the violence during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in Jafrabad area while five people have been detained in connection with the incident. Two FIRs were filed under the IPC sections for rioting and damaging public property. Police are checking the backgrounds of the five people detained.

One FIR was registered in Brijpuri under relavant IPC sections for stone pelting. Meanwhile, police arrested a total of six people in connection with the anti-citizenship law demonstration in Seelampur area.

Raids are being conducted to apprehend some other people who have also been identified, police said. The anti-CAA protest turned violent in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, forcing police to use tear gas shells to disperse the protestors, who torched two buses on Tuesday.

The police also stopped vehicular movement on the road, which connects Seelampur with Jafrabad, due to the demonstration. The protest in Seelampur came days after the clashes between police and protesters in Jamia Millia Islamia over the citizenship law.

The CAA grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have appealed to the people to maintain peace and tranquillity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)