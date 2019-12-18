Gujarat: 5 fine arts students arrested in Vadodara for graffiti against new citizenship law

Five students of fine arts were arrested for allegedly painting graffiti against the newly-enacted citizenship law at public places in Vadodara here with intent to provoke a reaction, police said on Tuesday. "We have identified seven people for painting graffiti. Five have been arrested so far and the efforts are on to catch the remaining two. We will take further actions as per the law," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sandeep Choudhari said.

He said that the accused are students of fine arts and had planned to provoke reactions against the new citizenship law by painting inflammatory graffiti across the city. "We have registered an FIR at Raopura police station over the graffiti and taken up investigation in the matter. We went through the CCTV footage from various places and identified the accused," Choudhari said.

"Since the people of Vadodara are peace-loving, there have not been any protests here. The accused wanted to incite the people," he added. The police said that no political links have been found in the matter. (ANI)

